Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $32.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as low as $28.37 and last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 32056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HOOD. KeyCorp cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,457 shares of company stock valued at $9,064,205 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

