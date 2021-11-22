Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $580,805,000. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in shares of Roblox by 397.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $390,228,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 97.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,002,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,934 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $19,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $8,858,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 902,302 shares of company stock worth $78,810,324.

Roblox stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $133.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,907,048. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.18. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $139.40.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

