Robust Token Market Cap Hits $1.74 Million (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $49.91 or 0.00087090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Robust Token has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Robust Token has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $68,607.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00069726 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00074520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00090975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.23 or 0.07265804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,264.22 or 0.99915427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,824 coins and its circulating supply is 34,874 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

