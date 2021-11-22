Robust Token (RBT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.40 Million

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $121,016.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Robust Token has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.18 or 0.00070510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00073736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00091246 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.46 or 0.07274147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,062.49 or 1.00129058 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,824 coins and its circulating supply is 34,874 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

