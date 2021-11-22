Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHHBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $49.75 on Monday. Roche has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Roche by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 230,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the second quarter worth about $40,037,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.8% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 11.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

