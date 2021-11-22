Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.71.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHHBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $49.75 on Monday. Roche has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.
