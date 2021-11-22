Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,113,300 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the October 14th total of 1,335,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RHHBY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in Roche by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 230,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,037,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Roche by 1.8% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Roche by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Roche by 11.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHHBY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.75. 387,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. Roche has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

