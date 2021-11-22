Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.94

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 4369796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RKT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after buying an additional 1,580,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,116,000 after buying an additional 802,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $17,695,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.