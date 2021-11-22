Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.94

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 4369796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.
Several research firms recently issued reports on RKT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after buying an additional 1,580,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,116,000 after buying an additional 802,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $17,695,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
