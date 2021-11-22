ROCKI (ROCKI) Trading Down 22.8% Over Last Week

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $737,697.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROCKI coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ROCKI has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00070150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00074090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00092199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.83 or 0.07220626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,436.28 or 1.00005429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROCKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

