Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.01

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.01 and last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 8554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

