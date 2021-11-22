Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Rogers worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rogers stock opened at $270.06 on Monday. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $273.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

