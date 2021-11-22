Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 118,293 shares.The stock last traded at $269.95 and had previously closed at $270.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROG. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.25.

The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.72.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 215,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,108,000 after buying an additional 154,845 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,971,000 after buying an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,054,000 after buying an additional 65,469 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,394,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,395,000 after buying an additional 38,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

