Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,581 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Rollins by 1,712.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,248,000 after buying an additional 559,397 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Rollins by 1,116.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 188,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 173,016 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Rollins by 19.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rollins by 56.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after purchasing an additional 447,587 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at $864,000. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROL opened at $35.42 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

