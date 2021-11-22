Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $35,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $497.86. 2,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,576. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $471.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

