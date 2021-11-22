Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,386 shares of company stock valued at $501,771,069 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $3,008.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,856.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,695.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

