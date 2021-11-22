Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 1,732 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.8% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000.

VYM stock opened at $108.86 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $111.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.47.

