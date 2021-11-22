Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Takes $5.21 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 2.1% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,674,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $107.91 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $81.35 and a 1-year high of $107.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average of $100.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.319 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

