Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Trading Down 7.5%

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s stock price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. 5,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 391,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROVR. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair started coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

