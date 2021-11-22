Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 31,940 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 103.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.34% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

HVT stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.48. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

