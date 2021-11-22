Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 5,062 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after acquiring an additional 74,615 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,824,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 525.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after buying an additional 94,947 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,943,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL opened at $121.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

