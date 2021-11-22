Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.25 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €11.25 ($12.78) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EOAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on E.On in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.11) price target on E.On in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) price target on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.80 ($13.41).

Shares of EOAN stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) on Monday, hitting €11.03 ($12.53). 6,170,163 shares of the stock were exchanged. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.27). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.60.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

