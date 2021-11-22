Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,464 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after purchasing an additional 705,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods stock opened at $33.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 221.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

