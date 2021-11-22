Royal Bank of Canada Buys 12,069 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.77% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 23.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.8% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 52.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYG stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $31.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

