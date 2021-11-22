Royal Bank of Canada Buys 227 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,054.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.49. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $942.08 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,085.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,124.97.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

