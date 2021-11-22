Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 47,442 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,504,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,784,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $49.07 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

