Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.64 Million Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of B&G Foods worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 791,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in B&G Foods by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $8,922,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 346,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 196,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 1,287.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 153,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.34.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

