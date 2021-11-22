Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.67 Million Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,961 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 5.11% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RFEM opened at $67.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.39. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $78.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.