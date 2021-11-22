Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,883 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of WRE opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 485.71%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

