Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,092 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,607 shares during the period. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares during the period.

IVAL stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $35.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49.

