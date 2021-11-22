Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.34% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $117.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.34. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $123.38.

