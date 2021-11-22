Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 15,225 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth about $10,877,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 54,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,577,000 after acquiring an additional 173,744 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.22. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

