Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 3,432 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.54% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGI. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $197.99 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $151.18 and a one year high of $201.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.60 and a 200-day moving average of $189.84.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

