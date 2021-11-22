Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,393 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of Fulton Financial worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

