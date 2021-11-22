Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS)

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s previous close.

Dr. Martens stock traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 403.60 ($5.27). The stock had a trading volume of 312,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,017. The stock has a market cap of £4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 390.79. Dr. Martens has a one year low of GBX 355.60 ($4.65) and a one year high of GBX 521.60 ($6.81).

In other news, insider Lynne Weedall bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 399 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £15,960 ($20,851.84).

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

