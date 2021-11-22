Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,303 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,084,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $87.10 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.38.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.