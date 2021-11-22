Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,046 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Brink’s worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Brink’s in the second quarter worth $239,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE BCO opened at $66.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

