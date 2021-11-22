Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.23.

FRPT opened at $114.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.31. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $113.83 and a one year high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -204.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,489 shares of company stock worth $2,009,222 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

