Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$149.00 at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$149.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.87.
Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$132.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,492. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$102.74 and a 12-month high of C$134.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$129.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$127.59.
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total transaction of C$700,799.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$773,355.47. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total transaction of C$69,558.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$522,507.36. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
