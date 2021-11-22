Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$149.00 at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$149.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.87.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$132.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,492. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$102.74 and a 12-month high of C$134.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$129.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$127.59.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1741079 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total transaction of C$700,799.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$773,355.47. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total transaction of C$69,558.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$522,507.36. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

