Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Upgraded at Bank of America

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RGLD. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.03.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $105.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $129.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.