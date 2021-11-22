Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target Cut to GBX 777

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 777 ($10.15) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RMG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 763 ($9.97) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 657 ($8.58).

Shares of LON:RMG traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Monday, hitting GBX 514 ($6.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,353,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,838. The company has a market capitalization of £5.14 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 453.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 927.82. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 294.20 ($3.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

