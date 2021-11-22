Ruler Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $609.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00069186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00073875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00089853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,208.83 or 0.07233514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,287.79 or 1.00176400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

