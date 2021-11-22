Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.94

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.94 and last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 371604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,165,000. Institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.