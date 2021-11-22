Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Short Interest Update

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SB. HC Wainwright began coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SB. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 437.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 63,236 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 86,961 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $411.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.