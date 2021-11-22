SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Reaches $2.07

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $318,872.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $2.07 or 0.00003600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,099,024 coins and its circulating supply is 1,022,370 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

