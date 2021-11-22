SAFE2 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,498.00 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One SAFE2 coin can now be bought for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00069676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00074006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00091557 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.80 or 0.07197771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,374.56 or 0.99751913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

