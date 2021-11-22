SafeCapital Market Capitalization Achieves $20,811.67 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $20,811.67 and $42.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00067304 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000109 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000065 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

