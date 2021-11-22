Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €140.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €140.00 ($159.09) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a €129.00 ($146.59) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective on Safran in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) target price on Safran in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($156.82) price target on Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €128.17 ($145.64).

Shares of SAF stock traded down €2.86 ($3.25) on Monday, reaching €112.96 ($128.36). The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($104.95). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €112.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €114.96.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

