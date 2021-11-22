Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Gap Down to $40.90

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.90, but opened at $39.69. Sage Therapeutics shares last traded at $40.21, with a volume of 837 shares changing hands.

SAGE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,429.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.