Sanders Morris Harris LLC Grows Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises 7.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.05% of The Blackstone Group worth $42,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,277,000 after buying an additional 2,409,492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,899,000 after buying an additional 2,163,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,574,000 after buying an additional 1,981,633 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 838,693 shares worth $58,576,397. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BX traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,636. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

