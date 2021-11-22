Sanders Morris Harris LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $12.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $342.11. The company had a trading volume of 451,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,991,484. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.60. The stock has a market cap of $852.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $336.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

