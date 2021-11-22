Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$36.50 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.99. 92,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.52. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of C$2.53 and a 52 week high of C$5.50.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

