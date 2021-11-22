Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$36.50 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.
Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.99. 92,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.52. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of C$2.53 and a 52 week high of C$5.50.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
Read More: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.